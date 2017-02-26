I Am Not Your Negro - Official Trailer - YouTube

Oscar-nominated for best documentary film, 2017.

"In his new film, director Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished - a radical narration about race in America, using the writer's original words. He draws upon James Baldwin's notes on the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr. to explore and bring a fresh and radical perspective to the current racial narrative in America."

"One of the best movies you are likely to see this year."- Manohla Dargis, The New York Times