Sherman Alexie - The Colbert Report - 2009-01-12 - Video Clip | Comedy Central

Though dated, still relevant. In a 2009 interview with Stephen Colbert, Sherman Alexie criticizes the "open source" culture of the internet and the loss of "artistic ownership." He describes former book tours in which he'd fly into a city and immediately do publicity (local interviews, local tv and cable access, newspapers, magazines) and says that process is gone in the new digital and open source culture. I especially liked his description of himself as "a story teller around a fire" in book tour days gone by.

"The local media for books is gone, the celebration of books inside each community is gone, the localized appreciation of books is gone," said Alexie, adding that "a human element is gone, independent book stores are going away."

A bibliophile, I've agreed with and stood by him on this, but must admit that I relented and got my first tablet with reader this year.