Why Letting The Bush Tax Cuts For The Rich Expire Will Not Hurt The Economy, In Three Graphs | ThinkProgress

Obama administration claims "it will oppose any extension that does not include the $250,000 cut-off. Obama adviser Robert Gibbs insisted yesterday that Obama is “100 percent committed” to ending the tax breaks for the wealthy." Those barely surviving at the margins can only "hope" it is true that the president is truly "100 percent committed" to ending the Bush tax breaks for the wealthy this time around. Contrary to Republican claims that raising taxes on the wealthy will harm economic growth and job creation, history has shown otherwise. The first chart demonstrates that "annual economic growth has been strongest when the top tax rate was higher than it is today."