Newsvine

Kyle Taylor Lucas

 

About Indigenous government affairs policy wonk Articles: 0 Seeds: 63 Comments: 13 Since: Jun 2007

Why Letting The Bush Tax Cuts For The Rich Expire Will Not Hurt The Economy, In Three Graphs | ThinkProgress

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Kyle Taylor Lucas View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThink Progress
Seeded on Mon Jul 9, 2012 4:48 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Obama administration claims "it will oppose any extension that does not include the $250,000 cut-off. Obama adviser Robert Gibbs insisted yesterday that Obama is “100 percent committed” to ending the tax breaks for the wealthy." Those barely surviving at the margins can only "hope" it is true that the president is truly "100 percent committed" to ending the Bush tax breaks for the wealthy this time around. Contrary to Republican claims that raising taxes on the wealthy will harm economic growth and job creation, history has shown otherwise. The first chart demonstrates that "annual economic growth has been strongest when the top tax rate was higher than it is today."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor