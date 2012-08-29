Dear Secretary of State Reed: Kshama Sawant has a party preference | Opinion | The Seattle Times

Indeed, Frank Chopp deserves an opponent, and let it be Kshama Sawant who is a Socialist. Allow her to be listed on the ballot as her party preference.

As Bruce Ramsey so aptly said, "Chopp deserves an opposition. If the Republicans don't want to do it, let it be done by a Socialist. Let this young woman rip into the speaker taking contributions from Avista Corp., BNSF, Century Link, Delta Dental,et al., and of being responsible for "enormous cuts to education and public health."

Will the fight be fair? Don't ask that. It will be a show. And the outcome will say something about the electorate in Washington's most left-leaning district."