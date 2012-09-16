White Wolf: Solar Power on Native American Lands

More than responding to environmental conscience as typically inspiring most U.S. deployed residential PV systems, "PV on the Navajo reservation is growing because . . . it provides a viable technical option to providing electricity to those without it." Many reservations are rural, remote, and off-the-grid. It's practical as is another use of solar power on Navajo lands, which is for supplying clean water, "as scientists from the University of Arizona are working with Native Americans living in more remote parts of the state to use solar power to filter and pump in clean water for those who previously needed to drive for miles to draw water from wells, according to Arizona Public Media."