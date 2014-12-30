Chris Hedges: The Prison State of America - Chris Hedges - Truthdig

The U.S. prison-industrial complex makes money by involuntary servitude of 25 percent of the world’s prison population. This story alleges that color doesn't matter, but the fact remains that the largest per capita prison population is black followed by other people of color. Women comprise the fastest growing population. Author Chris Hedges gets it right that "Prisons are a grotesque manifestation of corporate capitalism. Slavery is legal in prisons under the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It reads: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States. …” And the massive U.S. prison industry functions like the forced labor camps that have existed in all totalitarian states." A worthwhile read.