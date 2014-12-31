Newsvine

Kyle Taylor Lucas

 

About Indigenous government affairs policy wonk Articles: 0 Seeds: 63 Comments: 13 Since: Jun 2007

Old year ends with newborn baby orca in our Salish Sea - Strange Bedfellows — Politics News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Kyle Taylor Lucas View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSeattle news, sports, events, entertainment | seattlepi.com - Seattle Post-Intelligencer
Seeded on Tue Dec 30, 2014 9:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Appreciate this Joel Connelly story celebrating newborn Orca, J50, while noting major pending Canadian decision on the Kinder Morgan pipeline. The project would triple the capacity of the Trans-Mountain Pipeline and bring oil from the Alberta tar sands to the coast for export to Asia.

Connelly reports, "If the Kinder Morgan project goes through, an estimated 30 tankers a month — up from four at the present time — would traverse Haro Strait, a middle point in habitat for the Southern Resident community and the marine boundary between the U.S. San Juan and Canada’s Gulf Island."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor