Old year ends with newborn baby orca in our Salish Sea - Strange Bedfellows — Politics News

Appreciate this Joel Connelly story celebrating newborn Orca, J50, while noting major pending Canadian decision on the Kinder Morgan pipeline. The project would triple the capacity of the Trans-Mountain Pipeline and bring oil from the Alberta tar sands to the coast for export to Asia.

Connelly reports, "If the Kinder Morgan project goes through, an estimated 30 tankers a month — up from four at the present time — would traverse Haro Strait, a middle point in habitat for the Southern Resident community and the marine boundary between the U.S. San Juan and Canada’s Gulf Island."