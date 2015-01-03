Newsvine

Mario Cuomo Was So Very Right — Especially on the Death Penalty | BillMoyers.com

As so many others, how I hoped he would run for president. I'll never forget his 1984 speech during Reagan's mean reign that devastated so many living on the margins and dumped the mentally ill onto the streets, but am especially grateful for his principled  opposition to the death penalty. Wishing you a good journey to the next world. Rest in peace, Mario Cuomo.

