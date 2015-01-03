As so many others, how I hoped he would run for president. I'll never forget his 1984 speech during Reagan's mean reign that devastated so many living on the margins and dumped the mentally ill onto the streets, but am especially grateful for his principled opposition to the death penalty. Wishing you a good journey to the next world. Rest in peace, Mario Cuomo.
Mario Cuomo Was So Very Right — Especially on the Death Penalty | BillMoyers.com
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jan 3, 2015 12:27 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment