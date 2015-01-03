Newsvine

Kyle Taylor Lucas

 

About Indigenous government affairs policy wonk Articles: 0 Seeds: 63 Comments: 13 Since: Jun 2007

Where slavery thrived, inequality rules today - Ideas - The Boston Globe

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Kyle Taylor Lucas View Original Article: Boston Globe
Seeded on Sat Jan 3, 2015 1:13 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

An 2002, interesting examination of enduring levels of inequality in the United States and research on the history of enduring levels of inequality and research on why some regions experience limited social mobility and economic underdevelopment—than others.

Economists argue that the answer lies in "the earliest history of each country’s settlement. The political and social institutions put in place then tended to perpetuate the status quo. They concluded that societies that began “with extreme inequality tended to adopt institutions that served to advantage members of the elite and hamper social mobility.”

The result, they believe, is "economic underdevelopment over the long run."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor