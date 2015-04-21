Video: Yellow Fever | Watch America Reframed Online | PBS Video

A documentary about the resiliency of the Navajo people whose lands, homes, and lives are forever changed due to uranium mining and nuclear proliferation. Now, a new movement resume uranium mining--this time for electricity.

"U.S. Army veteran Tina Garnanez realizes that her home on the Navajo Reservation has become a battleground in a protracted war over nuclear proliferation. In an effort to advocate against further contamination of Navajo land, Tina and a group of Navajo grandmothers lobby Congress and the nation for a just and equitable energy policy"