Trump's performance fuels worry about his presidency going off the rails - CNN.com

Trump's performance fuels worry about his presidency going off the rails

Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow, comments on President Trump's February 17, 2017 presser where he "steadfastly" refused "to admit to facts that are beyond dispute." Said Zelizer, "It is easy to see he is a President who is not surrounded by advisers willing to push back on his most egregious behavior. This is a President who makes up his own worldview, defends that worldview, and is unable to incorporate real data that comes his way."