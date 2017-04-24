FEDS, TRIBE PREVAIL IN ELWHA SALMON, STEELHEAD HATCHERY APPEAL

As an Indigenous woman and a wild salmon activist who worked for dams removal since the 80s, I have been torn on this issue. Yes, to treaty rights! But I was heartbroken about the decision to install a hatchery. It was the treaty tribe's decision, though, and I support them and their treaty rights regardless of my own deep disappointment. I am deeply thankful for the WDFW and Elwha Tribe's extension of a fishing moratorium until 2019.